MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle and thrown a long distance from the point of impact.

The collision happened at NE 10th and Spencer in Midwest City on Wednesday evening.

Police traffic radio said the motorcyclist was thrown 70 feet upon impact.

Information has not been provided on the motorcyclist’s condition.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.