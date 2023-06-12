TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa are investigating a case where a motorcyclist was shot.

Around 7:30 p.m. on June 11, an officer with the Tulsa Police Department was patrolling downtown when the officer heard multiple gunshots.

The officer found a man lying in an intersection near 300 E. Reconciliation Way.

Authorities say the victim was shot in the back and his motorcycle was still running nearby.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but his condition is not known at this time.

The officer also spotted several other motorcycles fleeing the area.

Investigators tracked down to individuals who were seen leaving the area, but no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS.