Motorist captures incredible video of pickup spinning off of icy metro road

OKALHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A pickup truck went spinning off of an icy road in Oklahoma City on Monday, and it was captured on video by a motorist.

A local motorist captured the video while waiting in traffic.

A pickup is seen in the video struggling to maintain a straight path on the road, going into a large spin and ultimately spinning off the road and onto what appears to be a large field.

The accident occurred along Portland, near Northwest 150th Street.

The motorist who recorded the video gave KFOR permission to share it with our viewers. The video is featured above.

Please buckle up and drive carefully.