Motorist dies, 8-year-old girl, 16-year-old girl both suffer extensive injuries in vehicle collision in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A motorist died and a young girl and teen girl were both badly injured in a two-vehicle collision in Seminole County on Friday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials are working to identify the male victim who died in the crash that occurred at approximately 10:44 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 9 at NS3520 Road, a half-mile west of Seminole.

He was driving a 1987 Jeep that was also occupied by a 21-year-old male passenger from Seminole, Okla. The driver died at the crash site. The passenger was flown to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he is in serious condition with head, leg and internal torso injuries, according to OHP.

The Jeep was heading north on NS3520 Road and did not stop at a stop sign. The Jeep crashed into a 2011 Ford Flex that was going east on Highway 9, OHP officials said.

The impact ejected the Jeep’s driver approximately 20 feet from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to OHP.

The driver of the Ford Flex, a 16-year-old girl from Gans, was flown to OU Medical Center. She is stable with leg, arm and head injuries.

The Ford was also occupied by an eight-year-old girl and a 38-year-old woman, both from Gans. The eight-year-old is in serious condition at OU Medical Center with leg and internal torso injuries. The woman was also flown to OU Medical. She suffered a head injury and is listed as stable.