The scene of a fatal crash at NW 48th and Pennsylvania Avenue.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A motorist died from injuries suffered in a crash that involved a motorcycle and a car Saturday afternoon in Oklahoma City.

First responders were called to the scene of the crash at SW 48th and Pennsylvania Avenue just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No charges have been filled.