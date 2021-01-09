Motorist dies from injuries suffered in Payne County vehicle crash, passenger in critical condition

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman from Drumright, Okla., died in a vehicle crash that occurred in Payne County early Saturday morning; her passenger is in critical condition.

Felicia Bradley, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the 3600 block of North Norfolk Road, approximately 1.5 miles north of Cushing, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Bradley was driving a 2009 Pontiac G6 south on Norfolk Road when, at about 4:36 a.m., she went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle then hit a ditch, went airborne for approximately 40 feet and crashed into a tree, according to the news release.

Thirty-four-year-old Christy Lowe, Bradley’s passenger, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, the news release states.

Bradley was pinned inside the vehicle for approximately two hours. Cushing firefighters extricated her body from the vehicle.

Lowe was flown to St. John Hospital in Tulsa. She is in critical condition with head, arm and internal torso injuries.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, according to the news release.

Highway Patrol officials detected an odor of alcohol at the scene, the news release states.