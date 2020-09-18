Motorist dies in crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A driver died in a crash in Oklahoma City on Thursday night.
Two vehicles heading east on Memorial crashed into one-another.
One of the vehicles then crashed into a tree. The driver of that vehicle died.
The other driver was found to be alright and was released from the scene by police.
No further details were provided by police.
