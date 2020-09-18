Motorist dies in crash in Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A driver died in a crash in Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

Two vehicles heading east on Memorial crashed into one-another.

One of the vehicles then crashed into a tree. The driver of that vehicle died.

The other driver was found to be alright and was released from the scene by police.

No further details were provided by police.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter