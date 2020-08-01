Motorist dies in Pottawatomie County vehicle crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man died in a crash that occurred on a section of interstate in Pottawatomie County on Friday.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, died on Interstate 40 East, approximately four miles east of Shawnee, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The 38-year-old man was driving a 2004 Ford F150 east on I-40 when, at approximately 5:59 p.m., he lost control and went off the road to the left. The pickup rolled approximately two-and-a-half times, collided with a tree and came to rest on its passenger side. He was ejected approximately 10 feet during the crash, according to the news release.

The man was not wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred, the news release states.

