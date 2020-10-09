Motorist involved in fatal crash accused of manslaughter after found to be impaired, Norman police say

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A motorist who was part of a fatal vehicle crash on Wednesday stands accused of manslaughter after police determined that he was impaired during the crash.

Cameron Gordon, 31, of Norman was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter, according to a Norman Police Department news release.

Gordon was driving a Jeep SUV south on 12th Avenue NE when at around 7:04 p.m. he went left of center and struck a Ford Ranger that was heading north, according to the news release.

The driver of the Ford Ranger died from injuries suffered during the collision, according to the news release.

The section of 12th Avenue NE between Indian Hills Road and Franklin Road was closed for approximately five hours while police investigated the crash, the news release states.

Police did not release details on the nature of Gordon’s impairment.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

