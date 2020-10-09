Motorist involved in vehicle crash killed after walking onto interstate in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Prague, Okla., man who crashed his vehicle off of Interstate 40 in Pottawatomie County died after he got out of his crashed vehicle and stepped onto the interstate.

Robert Scott Cappetta, 57, was pronounced dead on Interstate 40 West, just east of the Earlsboro exit, Friday morning, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Cappetta was driving a 2005 Ford van west on I-40 when he went off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail and proceeded to the grassy shoulder of the interstate, according to the news release.

He then got out of the vehicle, which had caught on fire, and walked up to the interstate.

Cappetta stepped into a lane of traffic at approximately 6:28 a.m. and was hit by a tractor trailer, the news release states.

The atmosphere was described in the news release as clear and dark when the fatal accident occurred.

