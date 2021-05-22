Motorist who struck Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle, injuring the trooper, arrested on suspicion of DUI

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A motorist was arrested Friday, accused of driving under the influence, after crashing her SUV into the back of an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle, sending the trooper to a hospital.

Trooper Densil Johnson. Photo provided by Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Sarah Pedro. The trooper involved in the crash was identified as Trooper Densil Johnson.

Johnson was patrolling Interstate 40 in Canadian County Friday morning, when at around 6:30 a.m. he noticed a motorist who was broken down on the right shoulder of the interstate.

Johnson stopped behind the vehicle and activated his vehicles lights to provide traffic control.

Pedro was traveling on I-40 when she left the road and slammed into the rear of Johnson’s patrol vehicle at highway speeds, according to Trooper Eric Foster.

Johnson was transported to a hospital where his injuries were evaluated.

Trooper Johnson’s vehicle following the crash.

“We’re grateful to say he was released. The injuries could have been much worse,” Foster said.

Pedro was also taken to a hospital for evaluation. She showed signs of impairment and was later arrested for DUI – causing an injury collision.

Inside the suspect’s vehicle where open alcoholic beverage containers were found.

Troopers searched Pedro’s vehicle and found multiple open alcoholic beverage containers inside it, according to Foster.

She was transported to the Canadian County Detention Center but has since bonded out.