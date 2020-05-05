Mounds woman killed in Tulsa County crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 46-year-old woman is dead after a crash with a semi in Tulsa County this week.

It happened on Monday around 5:30 p.m. on 181st St. South near Peoria, two miles east of Glenpool.

According to a trooper’s report, Penny Thrasher, of Mounds, was traveling northbound on Peoria when she failed to yield for a stop sign and was hit by a semi traveling eastbound on 181st St. South.

Thrasher was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The report states the cause of the crash was due to failure to yield at a stop sign.