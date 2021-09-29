Mountain lion seen in Luther, fire and police officials warn not to approach it

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – A mountain lion has been seen around town in Luther, and emergency responders are warning residents to not approach it.

Luther Fire Department officials said on social media that there have been a few sightings, so far, with the latest between 5-6 p.m. Wednesday near South Cedar and the junior high school.

“Our brothers at the [Luther Police Department] are fully aware and on the lookout for the big cat,” fire officials said. “Please if you see it DO NOT approach it.”

Luther police officials also spoke about the mountain lion on social media, saying the big cat was seen Wednesday evening in the 500 block of North Cedar.

File photo of a mountain lion.

Police said they have not seen the mountain lion themselves, but they have contacted the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife for assistance.

Residents who see the mountain lion are advised to call 911.

“If possible try not to lose sight but by no means put yourself in a dangerous situation. Be safe out there,” fire officials said.

Police also ask that residents not get close to the mountain lion.

“If you’re able to photograph or video it in a safe manner and provide it to us that would be helpful,” police officials said.