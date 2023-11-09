PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says the first confirmed mountain lion sighting in Payne County occurred earlier this week near Stillwater.

The cat was caught on camera by Rodger Black’s trail cam in the early hours of the morning.

Trail camera footage provided to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation by Rodger Black

“Awesome photo and thanks for sharing your sighting, Rodger!” said ODWC.

ODWC says mountain lions are a Species of Greatest Conservation Need in Oklahoma.

They are considered transient, meaning their numbers fluctuate dramatically as they travel in and out of the area.

If you would like to report a sighting to a biologist, you can do so on the ODWC website.