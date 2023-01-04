LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Latimer County landowner has spotted a unique trespasser on his land.

Last week, Josh Smith says he was checking his trail camera at his Latimer County property when he spotted an unusual sight.

Smith captured a photo of a large cat prowling across his property.

He contacted the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, who confirmed the animal as a mountain lion.

This is the fifth confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in the Sooner State in 2022.

Officials say mountain lions are a transient species in Oklahoma, and the department is working to build its database of sightings.