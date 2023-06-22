OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)– A mountain of tree debris so tall that an Oklahoma City home could hardly be seen from the street is now cleaned up after News 4 stepped in.

Mike Watkins told KFOR he came home on Wednesday and noticed OG&E crews working in the electrical easement behind his home.

Watkins said they were pruning trees in that area as OG&E usually does every four years.

“We were like, ‘Yeah, that’s great.’ And then I never saw them again,” said Watkins.

When News 4 stopped by his home Thursday afternoon, his front yard was covered with massive tree limbs.

Mike Watkins’ home Thursday afternoon. KFOR photo. Mike Watkins’ home Thursday afternoon. KFOR photo.

Watkins said he had never had this issue before with OG&E. He claimed crews even brought a chipper out to his area, but didn’t cut the limbs down to a reasonable size.

Watkins told KFOR he called OG&E Thursday morning to see what could be done, but the representative said they would not be coming back out to clean the debris. His next phone call went out to the City of Oklahoma City who allegedly told him it wasn’t their responsibility to clean up the debris and he would be fined if it was left on the curb.

He felt as if he kept hitting roadblocks, so he reached out to News 4’s In Your Corner team for help.

News 4 reached out to the City of Oklahoma City Utilities Director, Jennifer McClinton who said if the debris is caused by regular maintenance, OG&E is responsible for removing it, not the City.

McClinton added the City would collect the debris if OG&E had to cut trees or remove storm debris after a storm to repair their lines and/or access their equipment.

Because Watkins claims the tree debris is due to regular maintenance, McClinton said there was nothing they could do on their end.

However, because of News 4’s conversation about the Watkins’ situation, McClinton said they would flag his home and not fine him in this instance.

If the debris is collected as part of the regular bulky set-out, then the homeowner may receive an “excess bulky charge” if the amount is over the City’s four cubic foot allowable limit. It would cost $12.75 per cubic yard over the four cubic foot limit.

OG&E has stuck with their claim that Watkins’ tree debris was due to last weekend’s storms.

“We understand this customer’s frustration and are working to resolve the matter. We regularly and frequently provide customers with information about the debris removal process during a storm restoration event. During storm restoration, our crews clear tree limbs interfering with power lines and take the debris from the customer’s yard to the curb but do not remove the debris. The disposal of storm debris is the customer’s responsibility,” said OG&E Manager of Corporate Communications, Aaron Cooper.

McClinton told KFOR out of the 30 phone calls the City has received regarding storm debris, Watkins’ home didn’t appear to be in the storm’s trail. She said the storms were scattered, but they hadn’t received any alerts for his area.

News 4 reached back out to Cooper with that information, but he stated again that it was storm debris in Watkins’ front yard.

News 4 received another email Thursday afternoon from an Oklahoma resident saying she was having an issue with getting the storm debris that OG&E left behind removed from her and few of her neighbors’ lawns.

“I do not think this is right nor is it financially feasible,” she wrote.

Cooper said it was not a new policy for OG&E to not clear storm debris.

Within 20 minutes of OG&E providing News 4 with a statement regarding Watkins’ situation, OG&E contractors were out on his street clearing debris from multiple homes.

OG&E contractors clearing the tree debris from Mike Watkins’ front yard. KFOR photo. Mike Watkins’ front yard after OG&E contractors cleared tree debris.

“In Your Corner at channel four, typically, you know, you guys do a great job of being advocates for people in need. I felt today about noonish, I was like, I was hitting all these roadblocks. I’m like, I’ve never done this before, but I’m calling and see if we can get something at least the ball moving. So funny [thing] is as we’re doing this interview, they just showed up five, 10 minutes ago, so job well done,” said Watkins.

There’s still a slight mess in his front yard, but at least now Watkins can see his front door from across the street.

News 4 also reached out to Public Service Oklahoma and Central Rural Electric Cooperative to see if they haul debris or not.

PSO said they typically don’t haul vegetation away while a CREC representative said they will.