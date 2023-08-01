DUNCAN, Okla. — In an effort to attract new residents and encourage growth in the Stephens County workforce, the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation is offering a relocation incentive to qualified workers.

“Workforce is a challenge across the country. ‘Move Duncan’ is the newest program in a series of efforts by Duncan to recruit and retain talent in Stephens County,” said Lyle Roggow, President and CEO of DAEDF. “DAEDF is partnering with the business community to offer this new relocation incentive.”

The first recipients of the relocation incentive. Jimmy and Latisha Miller, moved from Kingston, OK to Duncan to work for Duncan Public Schools (DPS); Jimmy Miller will be a teacher and coach while Latisha Miller will manage activities funds.

“The relocation incentive has been a terrific recruiting strategy for some of our new teachers,” said Dr. Channa Byerly, DPS Superintendent. “The incentive demonstrates how fantastic our community is at providing opportunities to offset some of the higher costs associated with moving and staying here.”

The program offers $4,000 paid over three years as long as the qualifying individual continues to work and live in Stephens County. Remote workers are also eligible for this program.

To view the complete list of qualifications and apply for the program, visit the DAEDF website.