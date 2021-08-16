MovetheNeedle: UCO offers extended Fall Break in exchange for a vaccinated campus

Move the Needle graphic courtesy of the University of Central Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) is adding itself to the growing list of colleges offering incentives to encourage its student population to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Get vaccinated. Report your vaccination. Get a longer Fall Break!

UCO officials are offering up to three extra days of Fall Break if enough students report their COVID-19 vaccination.

If 50% of UCO students report and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination by Oct. 1, the entire student body will get one additional day of Fall Break in 2021, meaning it will run Oct. 13-15.

If 60% of UCO students report and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination by Oct. 1, the entire student body will get two additional days of Fall Break in 2021, meaning it will run Oct. 12-15.

If 70% of UCO students report and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination by Oct. 1, the entire student body will get three additional days off for Fall Break in 2021, meaning it will run Oct. 12-15 and Oct. 18.

Vaccinated students can self-report their COVID-19 vaccination using UCO’s online form. You’ll need a photo of your vaccination card or proof of vaccination from the state immunization board to submit with your report.

School officials say if you previously reported your vaccination (in the spring or summer), please report again using this new form for it to be counted toward the extended Fall Break incentive.

“Together, we can move the needle on COVID-19 vaccination rates in our community AND get an extended Fall Break!”

If you are not yet vaccinated, learn how you can do so on UCO’s #MovetheNeedle page.