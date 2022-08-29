OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for ways to enjoy Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank, you might just want to head to a your local movie theatre.

Officials say more than 3,000 theaters across the country are participating in National Cinema Day. On Sept. 3, moviegoers from across the country can purchase movie tickets for just $3.

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” Cinema Foundation President Jackie Brenneman said in a statement. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

Participating theaters in Oklahoma City include:

Harkins Bricktown Cinemas 16

AMC Penn Square Mall 10

Cinemark Tinseltown USA

Flix Brewhouse

AMC Classic Crossroads 16

Regal Midwest City Warren Theatre

AMC Quail Springs Mall 24

Regal Warren Moore & IMAX

AMC West End Pointe 8

AMC Robinson Crossing 6

Regal Spotlight.

To see a full list of participating theaters, visit the Cinema Foundation’s website.