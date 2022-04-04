Update 4/4, 6:30 p.m. – The Amber Alert has been canceled for 15-year-old Lauren French. Authorities say she was found safe near 122nd and Harrah in Midwest City.

MULDROW, Okla. (KFOR) – The Muldrow High School campus police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing teen girl with the cognitive skills of a 6-or-7-year-old.

Lauren French, 15, was last seen leaving Muldrow High School with an unknown white male, brown hair, brown beard in a 2010 black Mazda 3, unknown tag number.

French was last seen wearing a camo jacket with purple pants.

Authorities say she has the cognitive skills of a 6-or-7-year-old and it is believed she has been communicating online with an unknown male.

French’s location was last tracked to Bokoshe.

If you see Lauren French or know of her whereabouts at this time, contact 911 immediately.