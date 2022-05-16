SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – One week after a devastating tornado hit the community of Seminole, residents are working to pick up the pieces of their lives.

On Monday, the Red Cross and several other organizations are teaming up for a multi-agency resource center to help residents impacted by the tornado.

Organizers say the center is a ‘one-stop shop’ where people can learn about assistance available from the Red Cross, relief organizations, and state and local governments.

The center will be located at the Reynolds Wellness Center, located at 1001 E. Strother Ave. in Seminole.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

According to the Red Cross, officials have been out surveying the damage from the storm just southwest of Seminole to the Arkansas border.

In all, they report that 12 homes were destroyed by either a tornado or a flood, while 126 have major damage.