OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Police have confirmed that a multi vehicle accident near NW 23rd St and N MacArthur around 7:45 this evening has been updated to a fatality.

Police say the confirmed deceased did not die at the scene of the accident, and no further details have been released. Right now, the entire intersection of NW 23rd and N MacArthur is completely blocked.

KFOR is on it’s way to the location and will keep you updated as to this developing story.