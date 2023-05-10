OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A multi-faith prayer service is set as participants are urging a halt to executions.

Numerous Oklahoma faith-based organizations and communities will hold a vigil to pray for a halt to executions in Oklahoma at The Lazarus Community at Clark United Methodist Church today at 7 p.m.

The service will take place adjacent to the 25 crosses installed along Northwest 23rd Street last summer, shortly after 25 execution dates were set in Oklahoma.

“Each cross reminds us of the humanity connected to each scheduled execution, including the prisoner, his victim(s), and everyone impacted in the aftermath of murder,” said Rev. Bo Ireland, Pastor at Clark United Methodist Church. “The death penalty system is clearly broken. We can do better for all murder victim families and hold accountable those who have committed horrible crimes, without executions.”

Participating organizations include:

Catholic Conference of Oklahoma

Clergy United Against the Death Penalty

Death Penalty Action

EJUSA Evangelical Network

First AME Church of Oklahoma City

Faith Leaders of Color Coalition to End the Death Penalty

Hue-manity Global Faith Initiative

Journey of Hope …From Violence to Healing

The Lazarus Community

Oklahoma Faith Network

Oklahomans for Grace

Red Letter Christians

Officials say all are welcome.