UPDATE: 3:15 PM

According to Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, eastbound I-44/Turner Turnpike lanes have opened. Traffic is still diverted at Stroud as congestion clears due to earlier crashes.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Traffic is congested following numerous accidents on I-44 and the Turner Turnpike.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a jackknifed truck is blocking the roadway on I-44 westbound to I-44 southbound in Oklahoma City.

Jackknifed semi on I-44 in Oklahoma City. Image ODOT traffic camera.

OHP says another jackknifed semi is blocking the roadway going eastbound on I-44 in Oklahoma City. The two jackknifed semis accidents occurred very close to one another.

“These wet roadways are proving hazardous for drivers today. These 2 semis jackknifed right by each other. One on I-44 eastbound at N.W. 39th and the other on the bridge right there going I-44 westbound to southbound in Oklahoma City. Troopers are working to clear the roadways now.” OHP said on Facebook.

Jackknifed semi on I-44. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Both jackknifed semis on I-44. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Another accident involving a truck on fire has closed the roadway going eastbound on the Turner Turnpike near Stroud and Bristow.

Truck on fire west of Bristow on Turner Turnpike. Image courtesy Jeff Zelnicek. Truck on fire west of Bristow on Turner Turnpike. Image courtesy Jeff Zelnicek.

According to officials, the Turner Turnpike is shut down between US-377/SH-99 at mile marker 179 near Stroud and SH-48/SH-66 at mile marker 196 near Bristow.

Traffic is being detoured at the Stroud exit and SH-66 can be used to rejoin the turnpike near Bristow. Drivers can expect delays and are encouraged to use caution while driving in that area.

