OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Pottawatomie County, Shawnee Police and Lincoln County are confirming they are working a high speed chase with one suspect in custody and another suspect still on the run.

According to OHP, the high speed chase begin south on Highway 177 and I-40 north of Shawnee. Authorities report that the vehicle is stolen.

Police officials say one suspect is in custody and are currently still searching for a second suspect.

KFOR has a team headed to the scene.

This story is still developing.

No further details have been released at this time.