SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – A critical surveillance video clip, an off-duty cop, and multi-agency collaboration help lead to a shooting suspect’s arrest.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff says residents can feel a sense of relief now that they’re one step closer to solving this bold, violent crime.

“Let’s let this be known that this was a shooting in broad daylight right down the street from a school,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III. “This is a very violent individual who we do not need on our streets and in our communities.”

Surveillance video from a convenience store showing the moments a Monday evening quickly turned violent for a man walking down the street near Northeast 34th and Spencer Road.

“He was approached by the black car,” Johnson said. “It appeared that the driver and the victim exchanged words.”

Johnson says the driver sped off but then turned around.

“The victim turned around to walk away,” he said. “The car stopped and the driver opened fire, hitting the victim several times.”

Video shows the victim struggling to get to safety.

The suspect took off – but little did he know that law enforcement was already onto him.

“An off-duty Nicoma Park Police Officer jotted down the license plate number of a car speeding off from the area,” said Johnson.

Investigators issued a BOLO or ‘Be on the Lookout’ for that vehicle – and that’s where a key connection was made.

The Oklahoma City Police Department let the sheriff’s office know that vehicle was also tied to a shooting last February.

“That led investigators to identify the suspect as 26-year-old Daszmail Massey,” said Johnson.

Courtesy: Oklahoma County Corrections

Sheriff Johnson says the credit for the arrest doesn’t lie with one individual or one agency – but the collaborative work of many.

“I mean it’s just an amazing job that our deputies do each and every day to keep our communities safe,” said Johnson.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released but officials say he survived and cooperated with the investigation. The sheriff says the victim and suspect knew each other.