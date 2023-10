LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Multiple agencies have responded to an alleged building explosion in Lincoln County.

Possible building explosion in Lincoln Co. Image KFOR. Possible building explosion in Lincoln Co. Image KFOR. Possible building explosion in Lincoln Co. Image KFOR.

The incident reportedly happened near Highways 102 and 177 along 1010 road.

No more information is available at this time. KFOR has a crew on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story.