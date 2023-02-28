OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Wiley Post Airport customers and employees are calling their insurance agents after a suspect, or suspects, smashed several car windows.

“I don’t think they know what they’re doing to people and how they affect people when they do things like this,” said Jim Johnson, the owner of Interstate Helicopters.

Johnson said Tuesday morning, he got a call from an employee.

“And [he] says, ‘Do you know that we’ve been vandalized,’” said Johnson. “’There are five cars in the parking lot. They have windows broken.’”

Sure enough, when Jim got to work he saw glass on the ground and the windows of five customer’s cars busted. Jim said he wasn’t sure what the suspects were after.

Broken car windows at Wiley Post Airport. Image KFOR.

“Most of our customers don’t really keep anything in their cars and nothing seems to be bothered as far as radios or anything like that,” said Johnson. “I don’t know if it was just mischief or just vandalism. I don’t know.”

As for the airplanes and helicopters at the airport, Johnson said those are fine. It was only cars, but a lot of them.

“There’s several other cars around the airport with windows broken also,” said Johnson.

Just behind Johnson’s building, Atlantic aviation told News 4 that six of their employee’s cars were also smashed. Right next to them, at the Federal Aviation Administration, two more cars were hit.

Employees at Atlantic said they believe it was someone in a white truck. The Airport said it believes the vandalism happened around 2:00am.

Atlantic will file police reports for their employees, but Johnson said his customers will have to file their own.

“I’ve been here 22 years and I’ve never seen anything like this. We’ve had cars left in the parking lot with keys in them and never once was bothered,” said Johnson.

News 4 has been told there may also be video footage of the suspect smashing the windows. We have filed an open records request to obtain that.