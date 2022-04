SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – As strong winds moved across Oklahoma over the weekend, multiple fire crews were called to Spencer to battle a wildfire.

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters were called to a grass fire near N.E. 50th and Douglas in Spencer.

Initial reports indicate that the fire spread to a house and set two cars on fire.

Fire crews from the Spencer Fire Department, Oklahoma City Fire Department and Nicoma Park Fire Department were all called to the scene.