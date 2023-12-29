SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) — A building fire raged just east of Seminole at the old clay pipe building Thursday morning, bringing multiple fire departments to help put out the flames.

“About 11:20 [a.m.] yesterday, we got a 911 call stating that embers from a control burn blew into a building and the building was on fire,” said Scott Childers, Seminole Fire Chief.

The building along Highway 270 filled more than 105,000 square-feet.

“We were out here about five hours,” said Childers. “We got the fire under control within an hour, an hour and a half. Then we just stayed out here hitting the hotspots. Today, there’s still smoke and there’s still ember still inside, but there’s no danger or anything.”

Crews from the Bowlegs and Wewoka fire departments also showed up to help fight the flames.

“We called for mutual aid for water tankers from two surrounding departments,” said Childers.

Thankfully, at the time of the fire, the only items being stored were plastic bottles.

“The building is still standing, the contents inside is total loss,” said Childers.

Childers said in his years on the job, he’s never fought a fire like this one.

“We’ve had quite a few large fires inside, like downtown fires, but nothing a big building like this,” added Childers.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.