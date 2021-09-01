UPDATE: Grass fires extinguished along Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City

UPDATE: Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said the grass fires along Northwest Expressway between Piedmont and Richland roads have been extinguished.

The fires did not cause injuries or structural damage.

These fires are all essentially out. We will be surveying any remaining hotspots with a drone to ensure everything is completely extinguished. No structures were involved and no one was injured. 3:42 PM — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) September 1, 2021

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A westbound Northwest Expressway lane is closed as Oklahoma City firefighters battle numerous nearby grassfires.

Northwest Expressway’s right westbound lane between Piedmont and Richland roads is closed because of the multiple grassfires burning along the multi-mile stretch, according to Oklahoma City Fire Department officials.

The lane was shutdown at around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The right lane of westbound Northwest Expressway between Piedmont Road and Richland Road will be shut down due to numerous grass fires along that multi-mile stretch! 2:50 pm pic.twitter.com/m2pJSpgb8X — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) September 1, 2021