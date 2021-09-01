UPDATE: Grass fires extinguished along Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City fire department

UPDATE: Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said the grass fires along Northwest Expressway between Piedmont and Richland roads have been extinguished.

The fires did not cause injuries or structural damage.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A westbound Northwest Expressway lane is closed as Oklahoma City firefighters battle numerous nearby grassfires.

Northwest Expressway’s right westbound lane between Piedmont and Richland roads is closed because of the multiple grassfires burning along the multi-mile stretch, according to Oklahoma City Fire Department officials.

The lane was shutdown at around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday.

