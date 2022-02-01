OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While much of the state prepared for winter weather, fire crews battled several grass fires on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a grass fire near S.E. 119th and Harrah Rd.

When crews arrived on the scene, they realized there were several fires between S.E. 119th and S.E. 149th, along Harrah/ Newalla Rd.

Multiple departments rushed to the scene to help fight the blazes including Oklahoma City, Norman, and Newalla.

Fortunately, fire crews were able to get control of the fires before they reached any homes.