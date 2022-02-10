OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City metro area fire crews were hopping Thursday afternoon, battling multiple grassfires.

Chopper 4 was in the sky, capturing footage of the fires.

A grassfire near Southeast 59th and Bryant crept dangerously close to homes.

Brush pumpers were busy at other fires, so crews had to shovel dirt to smother the flames.

No homes or buildings were damaged.

grassfire

Another fire was raging near Southeast 104th and Fishmarket Road around the same time.

Both OKC and McLoud fire crews battled the Fishmarket Road blaze and called for additional brush pumpers to get it under control.

A fire also ignited at a business that recycles wooden pallets, located near Southeast 25th and Eastern.

Five people were working when the blaze ignited, but were able to safely evacuate.