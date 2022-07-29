FLETCHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Several families who have loved ones buried in the Fletcher cemetery, located southwest of Oklahoma City, are coming forward – claiming there have been multiple burial placement mistakes.

A Fletcher family says after their 6-year-old daughter, Riyan Rae Lowery, died from a car accident, they bought three plots next to her for their family.

Since then, someone else’s family member has been buried in the spot they own, and they say the city, which owns the cemetery, has not fixed the problem.

Riyan Lowery’s mother, Aimee Lowery says they’ve been dealing with it for almost a year and they’ve had enough.

She called Nettie Fisher, the Manager at the City Hall Of Fletcher. Fisher assured her that they would have her moved, but months and months have gone by with no resolution.

“She wouldn’t return my phone calls. I always had to reach out to her… Since, I reached out to the mayor on July 12th, he informed me he was not even aware of my situation. Nettie had not told him about it. He did tell me he was going to bring it up at the board meeting that evening,” said Lowery.

The Lowery family claims the woman placed next to their daughter in the plot they own has already been moved once, and now her family doesn’t want to move her again.

“After she was laid to rest, we purchased the plot to the left where Patricia is,” said Lowery.

This family is not the only one. Multiple families have come forward with the same problem.

On a Facebook thread posted by Aimee Lowery, other families are saying the same thing.

One woman tells News 4, “While making funeral arrangements for my mother it surfaced that my dad had been placed in the wrong spot. Therefore, would have to be exhumed and moved to the correct plot. After several months my dad was exhumed and moved. It was like having to grieve all over again.”

Lowery claims the city keeps the burial arrangements on paper and not electronically, which could be part of the problem.

“You go into town hall, and then you go back to the back room, and they have a notebook, and they just flip it over. And you basically, they tell you what’s available. You pick your plot or plots that you would like. And then we went back in July of 2016 to purchase our other three plots and it was the same thing,” said Lowery.

She also says each plot is supposed to have its own deed, and all three of their plots are all on one.

Lowery says no matter what happens, the goal is to shed light on the problems within the cemetery.

“More attention needs to be brought to these cemeteries, not just the deeds, the respect for the loved ones that have already passed or that are still living. The maintenance, as you can see, it’s just horrible. More light needs to be shed on this,” said Lowery.

We reached out to the city for an interview, and they tell us they’ve been advised by their attorney not to comment.

We also reached out to the city’s attorney multiple times today and have not gotten a response.