NICOMA PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City metro area firefighters are battling a grass fire in the Nicoma Park area that has set ablaze multiple outbuildings.

The grass fire is burning in the area of NE 17th and Westminster in Nicoma Park.

An Oklahoma City Fire Department official told KFOR multiple outbuildings caught fire.

Oklahoma City and Nicoma Park firefighters are at the scene, battling the blaze.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.