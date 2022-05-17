NOTE: The location of the crash was originally reported here as near 30 Road and 3420 Road. The location is actually near 930 Road and 3420 Road.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – At least three people were injured in an ATV accident southwest of Chandler in Lincoln County.

Ambulances and an emergency medical helicopter were called to the area 930 Road and 3420 Road shortly before 2:13 p.m. Tuesday.

The victims were involved in an ATV crash

Third and fourth ambulances were also requested, according to emergency radio traffic.

This is a developing situation.

More information will be provided once available.