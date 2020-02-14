Police: Canadian County deputy killed in crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a horrific crash that claimed the life of a Canadian County deputy, police say.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident along N.W. Expressway, just west of the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Officials realized one of the vehicles involved in the wreck is a Canadian County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to KFOR that one person, a Canadian County deputy, died in the crash.

Two others were seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Officials with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy as Lt. Shirley Lanning.

“Shirley was loved very much by all who knew and worked with her, and she will be dearly missed. Shirley was a dedicated and committed law enforcement professional. She previously worked for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and then retired from the University of Central Oklahoma campus police before coming to work with us here at CCSO,” the agency wrote.