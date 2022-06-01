TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Three victims and a suspect are dead after a shooting at a medical complex in Tulsa, according to police.

Tulsa Police Department officials confirmed that three people died in the shooting, and that the shooter is dead as well, following a shooting on the St. Francis Hospital campus.

“We can confirm 4 people are deceased, including the shooter, in the active shooting situation at St. Francis hospital campus. Officers are still clearing the building,” a Tulsa police spokesperson said on social media.

The scene of an active shooter situation at the Natalie Building, which is part of St. Francis Hospital, in Tulsa. Photo from Tulsa Police Department.

Police were called to the Natalie Building, located in the area of 61st Street and Yale Avenue, regarding a man armed with a rifle.

Officers searched every room in the building for potential threats. They were still working to clear the building as of 6:30 p.m.

Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Tulsa police and firefighters respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Tulsa police and firefighters respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

(Courtesy Tulsa Police Department)

Police closed down Yale Avenue in the area where the shooting occurred.

“Please stay away from the area and yield to all emergency vehicles as we deal with this response,” Tulsa Police Department Chief Wendell Franklin said on social medial.

Police have set up a reunification site for family members and friends at Memorial High School, located west of LaFortune Park.

This is a developing situation. A KFOR news crew and Chopper 4 are on their way to Tulsa.