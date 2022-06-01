TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Three victims and a suspect are dead after a shooting at a medical complex in Tulsa, according to police.
Tulsa Police Department officials confirmed that three people died in the shooting, and that the shooter is dead as well, following a shooting on the St. Francis Hospital campus.
“We can confirm 4 people are deceased, including the shooter, in the active shooting situation at St. Francis hospital campus. Officers are still clearing the building,” a Tulsa police spokesperson said on social media.
Police were called to the Natalie Building, located in the area of 61st Street and Yale Avenue, regarding a man armed with a rifle.
Officers searched every room in the building for potential threats. They were still working to clear the building as of 6:30 p.m.
Police closed down Yale Avenue in the area where the shooting occurred.
“Please stay away from the area and yield to all emergency vehicles as we deal with this response,” Tulsa Police Department Chief Wendell Franklin said on social medial.
Police have set up a reunification site for family members and friends at Memorial High School, located west of LaFortune Park.
This is a developing situation. A KFOR news crew and Chopper 4 are on their way to Tulsa.