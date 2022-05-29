TAFT, Okla. (KFOR) – Multiple people were shot and injured at an outdoor event in Taft early Sunday morning, authorities say.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, at least 1,500 people were in attendance at an annual Memorial Day outdoor festival in the Old City Square.

Witnesses told police that an argument started just after midnight and shots were fired.

The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office was at the event already and immediately rendered aid to the victims, according to the OSBI.

In total, eight people were shot, authorities say. One person has died and seven others were injured, including two juveniles.

There are currently no suspects in custody. Anyone who attended the event and witnessed the shooting is urged to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.gov. The agency says you can remain anonymous.

This is an ongoing investigation.