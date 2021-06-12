Multiple people shot in drive-by shooting in SE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A drive-by shooting ended with multiple people taken to a hospital.
The shooting occurred at 12:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Southeast 21st Street in Oklahoma City.
Three people were shot.
Each victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
They were taken to a hospital.
No further details have been provided by Oklahoma City police.
Another shooting that is being investigated as a potential drive-by also occurred in Oklahoma City at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. That shooting was in the 6200 block of South Douglass.
One person was killed and two people were wounded in that shooting.