Multiple people shot in drive-by shooting in SE Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police at the scene of a drive-by shooting in the 1100 block of Southeast 21st Street.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A drive-by shooting ended with multiple people taken to a hospital.

The shooting occurred at 12:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Southeast 21st Street in Oklahoma City.

Three people were shot.

Each victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

They were taken to a hospital.

No further details have been provided by Oklahoma City police.

Another shooting that is being investigated as a potential drive-by also occurred in Oklahoma City at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. That shooting was in the 6200 block of South Douglass.

One person was killed and two people were wounded in that shooting.

