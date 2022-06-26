OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Protests surround abortion continued in Oklahoma over the weekend.

Multiple protests took place across the city days after the decision was made.

Hundreds of abortion advocates came together at the Capitol hoping to be heard from lawmakers in Oklahoma.

Many supporters telling News 4 they’re upset, saddened and ready to fight against the state’s decision to ban abortion.

Several democratic party officials running in this upcoming election joined protesters, promising to fight for women’s rights.

“I am sad, but I am ready to fight,” said Jason Bollinger, running for U.S. Senate.

Those Democratic party officials are also encouraging protesters to vote in the upcoming election.

“You’re going to have to get out there, you’re going to have to vote. We can undo a lot of this at the state level, but you’re going to have to show up for us,” said Melinda Alizadeh-Fard, Democratic Candidate for Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor.

People are reacting to the new law.

Dr. Deborah Lobdell Brooks was almost in tears over Friday’s decision.

“I’m tired. Except I’m tired of women having to fight for rights. That should be equal to me… We could never get it done in Oklahoma. I was here I think it was 1982, the last time I was here. But we could not get it done in this state,” said Dr. Deborah Lobdell Brooks, abortion advocate, Oklahoma resident.

Laura Schuringa is proud of her daughter for participating in the weekend rally.

“I’m very proud of her. I’m going to cry,” Laura Schuringa, pro-choice advocate, Oklahoma resident.

“I don’t believe that men should be able to take away a right to have children,” said Addison Schuringa, pro-choice advocate, Oklahoma resident.

Over in Bricktown abortion rights advocates did the same, taking to the streets in protest and blocking traffic.

Stephen Craig, an anti-abortion advocate, also standing up for his beliefs, but frustrated however with protesters blocking traffic.

“I have no problem with people protesting, but if you’re shutting down traffic and it’s getting in the way of everybody else,” said Stephen Craig, anti-abortion advocate, Oklahoma resident.

In Bricktown, a police officer was confronted by protester in the middle of the street.

“A lot of this is because they feel like police are pushing on them, we’ll why are you pushing back on us if you so strongly stand against people pushing back on you, that’s not right,” said Craig.

Craig calling the situation scary.

“It’s kind of a scary deal out here right now. They’re shutting down traffic in downtown Oklahoma City… I just think we should all get along and work this out and ban together,” said Craig.

All abortions are now banned in Oklahoma, except to save a mother’s life, rape or incest.