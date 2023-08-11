YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Nearly seven years after the disappearance of Joseph Lartey, officials have to look elsewhere after murder charges were dismissed for three people alleged to have murdered him.

Court documents show that Patrick Walker, Alisha Stewart, and Johnathan Bledsoe who were each facing a murder charge had it dismissed by a judge Thursday.

Reporting from The Oklahoman details an alleged timeline of events and a dark past behind Walker, Stewart, and Bledsoe that led to prosecutors pointing at the three.

A flyer was created in an attempt to search for Joseph Lartey. {KFOR, OCPD}

Lartey was 27 years old and disappeared on Sept. 28, 2017. His car was found at a car wash in Shawnee but a body has yet to be found and he remains missing today.

Walker originally gained national attention in 2018 when he escaped from the Payne County Jail. Officials say his cellmate at the time posted bond and Walker took his place, guards watching him walk out the door.

Walkers cellmate mugshot (left) and Patrick Walker at the time he walked out (right). {ODOC}

He left with Alisha Stewart, but Walker would eventually be found and arrested in St. Louis and brought back to Oklahoma.

Reporting states that prosecutors argued Walker and Stewart had been dating for a while before Lartey’s disappearance.

Stewart and Lartey had allegedly been seen together hours before he disappeared.

It was alleged that from behind bars Walker called on someone named “Maniac” to kill Lartey and this “Maniac” was meant to be Johnathan Bledsoe.

A picture of Patrick Walker (left) and Joseph Lartey (right). {KFOR, ODOC}

All three had their charges dropped on Thursday and the documents behind the case were completely sealed.

The three were meant to have a preliminary hearing Friday, but their releases were ordered instead.

Lartey remains missing and as of the last check the family has been offering a reward of $15,000 for information leading to his whereabouts. If you see Lartey or know where he might be you are asked to call 911.