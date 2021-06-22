Murder charges filed against 5 inmates allegedly involved in March Oklahoma County Jail hostage situation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Five men are being charged in the deadly hostage situation at the Oklahoma County Jail back in March.

On March 27, detention officer Daniel Misquez was taken hostage by inmates.

Officials say 34-year-old Curtis Williams held the detention officer at knifepoint as other inmates were let out of their jail cells.

The inmates complained about conditions at the jail, saying they have no running water and are not being fed.

Ultimately, Williams was shot and killed by an Oklahoma City police officer.

Now, 32-year-old Gregory Jordan and 22-year-old Justin Leslie are charged with first degree murder.

According to court documents, Jordan and Williams were the two “main leaders of the riot.”

In addition, 23-year-old Darius Pleasant, 43-year-old Marlon Craft and 27-year-old Charles Johnson were all charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators say Pleasant used jailers’ keys to let inmates out of their cells.

They say Craft placed liquid at the front of entry doors to the pod to cause slick surfaces, making it difficult for officers to enter the pod.

The hostage situation was all live streamed to social media in real time. Investigators now believe it was Johnson who used the detention officer’s phone and social media account to do so.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more download the FREE KFOR News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Leslie was also charged with assault and battery using a dangerous weapon.

Jail surveillance video showed him circling the detention officer, who was lying upside down on a table, and stabbing him multiple times in the backside with a makeshift knife.

Four of the men remain in the Oklahoma County Jail.

Charles Johnson was transferred to state prison.