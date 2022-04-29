OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The second-degree murder conviction of former Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot a man who was threatening to set fire to himself has been upheld.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday rejected 25 claims by former Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Keith Sweeney.

Sweeney was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2017 fatal shooting of Dustin Pigeon.

Prosecutors say Sweeney shot Pigeon after another officer fired a bean bag and two officers on the scene testified that Pigeon posed no threat.

Defense attorneys say Sweeney believed Pigeon was holding a knife.