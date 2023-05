OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The FBI announced a woman’s body was found in the Wichita Wildlife Refuge and now it is a murder investigation.

According to the Lawton Constitution, the victim was identified last week and the victim’s car was spotted in Dallas.

Tevian Semien was eventually taken into custody.

Court documents show he admitted to murdering his girlfriend with a brick at her home and dumping her body in the Wildlife Refuge.

Karen Connywedy Smith was identified by family members.