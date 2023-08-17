OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — People who live in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood are heartbroken and left with a lot of questions after a mother and her children were murdered, the killer then took his own life.

“Officers were called to a disturbance in the 7400 block of northwest fifth terrace,” said Captain Valerie Littlejohn with Oklahoma City Police. “It appears that this was a murder attempt suicide.”

Officials say 29-year-old Cassandra Flores and her three children were found dead inside their home, each with a gunshot wound.

From left to right, 9-year-old Hillary, 2-year-old Matias, 5-year-old Damaris, and 29-year-old Cassandra Flores

Flores’ estranged husband, 28-year-old Ruben Armendariz, was also found dead after shooting himself.

“She just wasn’t happy anymore, she wanted to start a business and travel,” said Jennifer Johnson, a family friend. “She said that he was just bothering her a lot and was more worried about her than the kids.”

Signs domestic violence advocates said are not easy to notice.

“Things like… has your partner ever used or threatened to use a weapon against you? Have they ever threatened to kill you,” said Brandon Pasley with YWCA OKC.

Oklahoma is proving to be one of the most violent states for women.

“Oklahoma has consistently been in the top ten for that stat for women murdered by men,” stated Pasley.

The proof is something domestic violence experts said they see first hand everyday.

“Most of our shelters are strapped. We do the best we can,” added Pasley.

Help that can save lives, but help that is too late for Cassandra and her children.

“She was a wonderful mother, and she was working so hard. She’s working two jobs, taking them on vacation, like just trying to give them the best, you know things that she never got,” added Johnson.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the Oklahoma Safeline at 1-800-522-HELP (7233).