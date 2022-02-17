COPPELL, Texas (KFOR) – A former University of Oklahoma student was allegedly shot and killed in Texas by a current OU student, who then turned the gun on himself.

The alleged murder-suicide occurred in Coppell, a suburb of Dallas.

A KFOR sister station in Texas reports 21-year-old Caitlin Rogers was shot by her former roommate, Nicholas Twining, as she was getting ready to meet twining’s mother at a coffee shop.

Twining then turned the gun on himself, according to police.

Twining was enrolled at OU. Rogers attended classes there last September.

OU officials say their counseling center is available for any students who might need support.