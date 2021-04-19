Murder suspect arrested after crashing into police car during chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A suspect in a murder case has been taken into custody following a police chase early Monday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, dispatchers with the Oklahoma City Police Department received a 911 call about gunshots being heard near S.W. 15th St. and Czech Hall Rd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman had been shot to death.

After receiving information from witnesses, police were able to track down the alleged suspect in the case.

“They were able to obtain a suspect description and when they did so, they were able to locate the suspect vehicle about 10 to 15 minutes later at S.W. 89th and Western, which initiated a pursuit. Officers pursued the vehicle. He crashed into at least one of our scout cars but was taken into custody,” said Sgt. Rob Robertson, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

So far, the victim’s name has not been released.