OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Caddo County murder suspect jumped into a canal and tried to swim away as Oklahoma City police were chasing him.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials have not yet provided details on how officers first came in contact with the yet-to-be-named suspect on Wednesday.

However, Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said officers ended up on his trail and chased him.

A Caddo County murder suspect jumped into a canal to avoid being captured in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR

The suspect jumped into the canal to evade capture.

KFOR crew captured footage of the suspect struggling to stay afloat in the water.

Authorities eventually arrested the suspect.

Oklahoma City police eventually got the Caddo County murder suspect out of the water and arrested him. Photo from KFOR.

Littlejohn said he is wanted in Caddo County for a murder. Details have not been provided on the murder he is suspected of committing.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when available.