MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – When the execution of James Coddington was over, Thursday, the family of Albert Hale spoke to the media about Coddington’s final moments.

“But he never apologized. He never mentioned my dad,” said Mitch Hale, Albert’s son. “He never mentioned my family. So there was no true remorse.”

Witnesses described the lethal injection process that lasted 16 minutes.

Coddington was strapped in at 10 a.m. and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m.

Media eye-witnesses laid out a timeline in the press room after the execution.

“His breathing became more labored. And then around 10:09, he appeared to stop breathing,” said Sean Murphy, with the Associated Press.

The family of Albert Hale speaks after Hale’s murderer, James Coddington, was executed. Image KFOR

Mitch Hale talked about how difficult it has been losing his father. He said Albert was the centerpiece that held the family together.

He described the experience of being a part of the victim’s family.

“Unless you’ve been inside this system or on the victim’s side, if you don’t understand that, you just get kicked around like a football,” said Hale. “No one cares about it. It’s always the criminal side.”

All witnesses did confirm that Coddington never acknowledged the Hale family.

He thanked his attorneys, Don Heath, his spiritual leader and even downplayed Gov. Kevin Stitt denying him clemency.

“I don’t blame you,” said Coddington, directed to Stitt, according to witnesses.

Nolan Clay with The Oklahoman said it was a different tune from Coddington compared to his clemency hearing.

“We kind of expected from how remorseful he was at his clemency hearing, that we’d see some expression of remorse. We didn’t. At all,” Clay said.

Hale said it is not easy weighing forgiveness towards Coddington with his visible lack of remorse.

“Today is not a good day. It’s not a bad day. It’s just a new day for my family. We can finally move on,” said Hale.